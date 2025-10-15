Vauxhall Grandland all-wheel drive priced from £35,495 after Electric Car Grant
The Grandland Electric will be the firm’s first EV to be offered with an all-wheel drive setup.
Vauxhall has announced prices and specifications for the Grandland all-wheel drive electric SUV.
The Grandland is the firm’s largest SUV, and is the first electric Vauxhall to be offered with an all-wheel drive setup.
Underneath, the car is equipped with a 73kWh battery and dual electric motors to produce a combined power output of 320bhp and 509Nm of torque. In terms of acceleration, the car can hit 60mph in 5.9 seconds; however, a top speed figure has not been revealed at this stage.
Vauxhall claims the car can travel up to 311 miles between trips to the plug and that 160kW DC rapid-charging is compatible, allowing for a 20 to 80 per cent top-up to take 26 minutes.
Prices start at £36,995, but all models will be eligible for the government’s Electric Car Grant incentive, which will slash £1,500 off, reducing the starting price to £35,495.
There will be two trims to choose from, with the entry-level ‘GS’ featuring a 16-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, a wireless smartphone charger and 19-inch alloy wheels.
Top-of-the-line ‘Ultimate’ models boast extra equipment such as a heated front windscreen, heated front seats, a 10-speaker Focal premium sound system, an extended head-up display and a 360-degree surround camera.
The new all-wheel-drive Vauxhall Grandland is predicted to go on sale soon with expected deliveries to commence at the beginning of next year.