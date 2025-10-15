Vauxhall Grandland all-wheel drive priced from £35,495 after Electric Car Grant

Vauxhall has announced prices and specifications for the Grandland all-wheel drive electric SUV.

The Grandland is the firm’s largest SUV, and is the first electric Vauxhall to be offered with an all-wheel drive setup.

Underneath, the car is equipped with a 73kWh battery and dual electric motors to produce a combined power output of 320bhp and 509Nm of torque. In terms of acceleration, the car can hit 60mph in 5.9 seconds; however, a top speed figure has not been revealed at this stage.

There are two trim levels to choose from. (Vauxhall)

Vauxhall claims the car can travel up to 311 miles between trips to the plug and that 160kW DC rapid-charging is compatible, allowing for a 20 to 80 per cent top-up to take 26 minutes.

Prices start at £36,995, but all models will be eligible for the government’s Electric Car Grant incentive, which will slash £1,500 off, reducing the starting price to £35,495.

There will be two trims to choose from, with the entry-level ‘GS’ featuring a 16-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, a wireless smartphone charger and 19-inch alloy wheels.

The car comes equipped with a 73kWh battery. (Vauxhall)

Top-of-the-line ‘Ultimate’ models boast extra equipment such as a heated front windscreen, heated front seats, a 10-speaker Focal premium sound system, an extended head-up display and a 360-degree surround camera.

The new all-wheel-drive Vauxhall Grandland is predicted to go on sale soon with expected deliveries to commence at the beginning of next year.