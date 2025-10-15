Alfa Romeo updates Tonale with sharper look and mechanical upgrades

Alfa Romeo has upgraded its Tonale SUV with a redesigned exterior and a series of changes to its suspension and driving style.

Sitting underneath the larger Stelvio in the range, the Tonale is Alfa’s compact SUV and one which rivals the likes of the Audi Q3 and Mercedes GLA. It’s slightly longer than the Junior, which is currently the Italian firm’s smallest SUV.

For this latest model, Alfa has introduced a new three-dimensional concave ‘Scudetto’ grille which, it says, draws inspiration from classic 33 Stradale and GT 2000 models. The front overhang has been shortened, while a wider front and wheel track house new 19-inch wheels. Optional 20-inch versions can also be added on certain models.

The Tonale now has a wider front and rear track

Inside, there are new colours and materials, including a ribbed red leather weave called ‘cannelloni’. A new rotary gear selector is now found on the redesigned centre console while aluminium gearshift paddles still play a key role in the car’s interior.

Alfa says that it has aimed to reduce roll and understeer with the Tonale, with this car’s entry-level 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine gaining a boost in power by 15bhp to 173bhp thanks to a redesigned mild-hybrid system.

The range-topping plug-in hybrid will be offered in either 187bhp or 266bhp forms, too, while all models get four-wheel-drive as standard. Alfa has also said that a new hybrid controller system will help to make the switch between petrol and electric power smoother than before.

The interior is now available in a new range of materials

The number of specifications for the Tonale has been simplified, too. The entry-level Tonale car now gets LED headlights as standard alongside 17-inch diamond-cut alloys, as well as a 10.25-inch display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto included.

Ti models then get gloss black window surrounds and model-specific badges on the front front, while inside there are red or black leather seats. Range-topping Veloce then gets 19-inch alloy wheels, LED Matrix headlights and red Brembo brake calipers, among other features. A limited-edition Sport Speciale launch edition car will be available for a short period, too, bringing a ‘top-of-the-range specification and equipment’.

Alfa Romeo has yet to disclose full pricing for the updated Tonale, though these are expected to be announced shortly.