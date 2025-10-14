Long-term report: Does the Cupra Terramar give me the same excitement that the Leon did?

It was a sad day when I said farewell to my long-term Cupra Leon, as it was so refreshing to drive something that gave me ‘the fizz’.

So, you can imagine my initial concern when I was handed the keys to the Leon’s direct replacement, a factory-fresh example of Cupra’s latest SUV, the Terramar. Not only was it finished off in a very bland shade of ‘Fiord Blue’, but it was the irritation that had to get behind the wheel of yet another jacked-up crossover.

The Terramar has made a good impression so far. (PA)

Initially, I wasn’t looking forward to it, as it was just a standard ‘V2’ model, with no fiery 300bhp powertrain lurking under its bonnet. That might sound like first-world problems, I know, but I had been spoiled with the Leon.

But enough of me ranting on, the question is, what’s Terramar been like to live with over the past month? Well, it’s actually been better than what I anticipated. Let’s start with what’s been good.

The Terramar has been used for a couple of runs up and down the motorway, and I have to say, its refined cabin and well-set-up suspension spring to mind (no pun intended) as key plus-points. A trip to Thorpe Park with some friends made me realise why so many people buy SUVs, due to their excellent visibility and comfort, with my passengers commenting on just how smooth the Terramar was.

The Terramar and I also did our first airport run last week to Heathrow, and its economy was impressive, with the car averaging 46.8mpg. Plus, once the car is run in, I’m pretty confident the fuel efficiency will improve even more. What I didn’t realise, initially, was that the model we’ve got here is the ‘V2 4Drive’, which means it comes with four-wheel drive. Admittedly, I haven’t noticed any differences in how it drives, but that could soon change when the winter months begin to kick in.

I also love how Cupra has kept the interior design similar to the Leon’s with the rose gold accents and lack of gloss black trim. There are lots of sustainable materials used, with the floor mats kindly telling me that they’re made from ‘regenerated nylon’.

The Terramar’s interior design is very stylish. (PA)

Practicality is also another strength of the Terramar, as rear-seat passengers have had loads of room and I haven’t struggled to squeeze any bits and bobs into the interior’s cubby holes, as they are all easily swallowed up with no problem.

So, is there anything that I don’t like? A couple of things have crept in. Firstly, there seems to be a software glitch on the infotainment display (something I’ve experienced with other Cupra models), as the ‘P’ park assist button feature seems to flicker on and off on the screen, when you’re driving, which does become a nuisance. I would like to think a software update would sort that out. Plus, even though the Leon suffered with this issue, the Terramar still has no physical climate control dials, with the screen-based settings a pain to operate on the move.

The ‘Park Assist’ button seems to flicker when you’re on the move. (PA)

I always find the start-stop function a bit hesitant when pulling away from junctions, too, which makes people behind me believe I’ve stalled the car, when in fact, the system just isn’t quick enough to react. And, talking of reaction times, the car’s automatic gearbox is also not the most responsive, with a rather slow kick-down.

Apart from those minor niggles, the Terramar has given a much better first impression than I first thought. What started off as a rather negative report has turned around into a fairly positive one, and I’m hoping that my next adventures with this family-friendly Cupra aren’t as dull as initial first thoughts suggested.