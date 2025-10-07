UK Drive: Does the Cupra Born VZ have what it takes to be a class-leading electric hot hatch?

What is it?

(Cupra)

Electric hot hatchbacks are making a big impression in the world of EVs, as they offer sports car-like performance with practical interiors and sustainable credentials.

If you take a look at Cupra, Seat’s sporty sub-brand, the Spanish firm knows how to make driver-focused cars and with the Born electric hatchback, it’s received a spicy makeover.

Introducing the Born VZ, which boasts mechanical and performance upgrades over the standard car to compete with the likes of the MG4 XPower and Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Performance.

So, does this Spanish alternative have a place in the market, or is it just a glorified makeover? Let’s find out.

What’s new?

(Cupra)

The new addition of ‘VZ’ stands for ‘Veloz’, which is the Spanish word for ‘fast’.

The car gets upgraded steering and brakes, while there are chunky racing bucket seats, larger wheels, more power and a bigger battery pack.

Other changes include new wheel designs and regenerative paddles behind the steering wheel, while the car comes with Cupra’s ‘Dynamic Chassis Control’, which alters the suspension, springs and anti-roll bars, depending on which drive mode is selected, for a more engaging experience.

What’s under the bonnet?

(Cupra)

The Born VZ packs a 79kWh battery with a rear-mounted electric motor, which produces a healthy 321bhp and 545Nm of torque. In terms of performance, the car can reach 60mph in 5.4 seconds and runs out of puff at 124mph.

Cupra claims that the car can manage up to 366 miles on a single charge and that 185kW DC rapid-charging is compatible, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up to take 26 minutes.

Efficiency isn’t too bad either, with our test car returning an average of 4.4 miles per kilowatt on a long journey, which works out at a real-world range of 347 miles between trips to the plug.

What’s it like to drive?

(Cupra)

Driving the Born VZ is a very pleasant experience as it delivers its power smoothly and without any drama.

The rear-wheel drive setup means that the car handles with a lot of precision. The steering is perfectly weighted and it handles the bends with ease.

Our test car comes with Cupra’s ‘Dynamic Chassis Control’, which adjusts the dampers and steering, depending on which drive mode is selected. The ‘Cupra’ mode is the most exciting, which sharpens the throttle response and firms everything up, but in compensating that, the ride does become a little hard.

There is also a lot of glass, which makes it easy to see out of, although the thick front A-pillars can obstruct your view at certain junctions. Also, the racing ‘Sabelt’ bucket seats may look great, but they aren’t the most comfortable for long-distance driving.

How does it look?

(Cupra)

The VZ model has very subtle tell-tale differences over the standard Born, to make it look more discreet.

As it’s a Cupra, you get gold accents around the front grille, while there is a pattern-effect design located on the C-pillar. The beefier 20-inch alloy wheels, deep rear diffuser and lowered suspension are only the real clues that this is the performance version of a rather handsome-looking electric hatchback.

At the back, there is a full-width lightbar, a wraparound rear spoiler, to give the car a meaner look, and brand-specific lettering on the tailgate.

We rather like the standard Born’s design, and adding a few more sporting touches only adds to the appeal.

What’s it like inside?

(Cupra)

Cupra’s electric models focus on giving a minimalist cabin design, and the Born’s interior is no different.

The lack of physical climate control dials and haptic feedback buttons on the steering wheel make it not the most user-friendly interior, as the ventilation controls seem to have a mind of their own when on the move.

But, at least the quality is excellent throughout with lots of sustainable materials and plenty of cubby holes.

There are deep door bins, a massive centre cut-out that hides two cupholders and further storage, a centre armrest with a large underneath compartment as well as a wireless phone charger. Sadly, half of the glovebox size is taken up by the fuse box, which also is a problem on the firm’s electric Tavascan SUV.

In the back, there is plenty of leg and kneeroom for rear-seat occupants, but the lower roofline means that headroom might be a squeeze for taller passengers.

Boot space is the same 385 litres that is offered in the standard model as is identical to what you’d get in a Volkswagen ID.3. The space itself has a wide aperture and the rear seats fold down to increase the space to 1,267 litres, which is nearly 100 litres more than what you’d find on an MG4 XPower. Sadly, there is no ‘frunk’ to stow the charging cables away, but there are handy tethering points in the back to secure the charging cable bag down.

What’s the spec like?

(Cupra)

You won’t be disappointed with standard toys with the Born VZ, as there’s only one trim level.

Prices kick-off at £44,820 and feature keyless entry and go, a wireless phone charger, a premium Sennheiser sound system, Sabelt bucket racing seats and interior ambient lighting.

Our test car comes fitted with a few optional extras, including a glass panoramic roof and special paint, which takes the price up to £47,140, which makes the Born VZ rather pricey. But, an energy-saving heat pump is still a £970 option, which at this sort of price point, is disappointing.

In comparison, an MG4 XPower starts at £36,745, which makes this Cupra look very expensive in comparison.

Verdict

Cupra’s attempt at making an electric hot hatchback is certainly a very good one. The Born VZ has all of the makings to be a class-leader in this sector of the market.

Its poised driving characteristics, good looks and sports car-like performance makes this an entertaining hot hatch. Also, with our test car returning 4.5 miles per kilowatt, it’s certainly efficient too.

Sure, the Born’s high prices and lack of standard heat pump doesn’t represent the best value for money, but it definitely delivers a better all-round package than its German twin, the Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Performance.

So, if you fancy a hot hatch, but want to go down the electric route, then the Cupra Born VZ has all the right ingredients to be a worthy contender.