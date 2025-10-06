First Drive: Updates make the Genesis GV60 more compelling than ever

What is it?

The GV60 brings a respectable range





Understandably, Genesis is in no mood for this hard-hitting EV to disappear, which is why it has treated it to a mid-life facelift. It brings a series of upgrades to both the interior and the drivetrain, but have they done enough to keep this car current? We’ve been driving in the UK to find out.

What’s new?

Genesis is aimed as a more premium brand





On the outside, you’ve got redesigned headlights and reshaped bumpers, but things in this area are pretty light. It’s still very similar to the old GV60.

What’s under the bonnet?

The GV60 can accept charging speeds of up to 350kW





Where this car really excels, however, is with charging. Thanks to its 800-volt charging architecture, the GV60 can accept an impressive 350kW power supply, meaning that a 10 to 80 per cent charge could be completed in 18 minutes. It’s one of the quickest charging speeds that you’lll find on any EV today.

What’s it like to drive?

Ride quality is decent at speed





Road and wind noise aren’t too noticeable, either, and it’s now simpler to deactivate the ever-bonging assistance systems through some simple ‘one-press’ buttons on the steering wheel.

How does it look?

A large spoiler does restrict visibility





The GV60’s headlights now get upgraded Micro Lens Array technology, which, essentially, allows them to deliver the maximum amount of illumination in what is a very slim, compact unit. A new range of alloy wheel designs are there to choose from, too.

What’s it like inside?

The interior now features a larger infotainment screen





Rear-seat space is compromised ever so slightly as a result of the sloping roofline, but the 432-litre boot is a very decent size. You can increase it to 1,460 litres by folding down the rear seats, too, making this car even more practical.

What’s the spec like?

All cars get a good level of standard equipment





Both Sport and Performance – priced at £58,515 and £67,715 respectively – bring more in the way of power output rather than equipment, so unless you really need that go-faster feeling, we’d say that this Pure model is the one to go for. It has the best range, too.

Verdict

The Genesis GV60 may still be a slightly left-field choice within the electric vehicle line-up, but it’s so comprehensively designed and finished that it should be far more central. It’s well equipped, has a good level of range and brings one of the quickest charge speeds that you can get from any EV today.

It does sit at the more expensive end of things, but when you consider the comprehensive list of equipment that you get as standard, it makes the GV60 into quite a tempting proposition.