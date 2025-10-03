Volvo XC90 gets stealthy new ‘Black Edition’ variant

The Volvo XC90 is the firm’s latest model to receive the stealthy ‘Black Edition’ treatment.

The XC90 is Volvo’s longest-serving SUV – having been around since 2002 – and is now in its second-generation.

The XC90 is Volvo’s longest-serving SUV. (Volvo)

The Black Edition adds exterior upgrades such as a gloss black front grille, badges and wheels as well as the car being finished off in Onyx Black paintwork. Other colours available include Crystal White, Denim Blue and Vapour Grey.

Under the bonnet, there is the option of a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to a 48-volt battery, which produces a total of 246bhp and 360Nm of torque. It can hit 60mph in 7.5 seconds and will go onto a top speed of 112mph, and features an all-wheel drive system.

There is also the option of a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which uses the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, mated to an electric motor and a 19kWh battery. In terms of outputs, there is a total of 449bhp and 709Nm of torque, while 0-60mph takes 5.2 seconds and the car will reach the same top speed of 112mph. Volvo claims that the PHEV variant of the XC90 can also travel up to 44 miles on electric power alone.

The exterior features a gloss black front grille, badges and wheels. (Volvo)

The XC90 Black Edition is priced from £72,450 for the entry-level Pure trim and rises to £77,950 for the range-topping Ultra specification. Order books are open now with deliveries to commence later this year.