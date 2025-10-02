Toyota GR Yaris range gets new rally-inspired ‘Aero Performance’ model

Toyota has announced that the GR Yaris hot hatchback can now be ordered in a rally-inspired ‘Aero Performance’ variant.

The GR Yaris is Toyota’s homologated hot hatch, which features a four-wheel drive system, a bespoke three-door body style and two limited-slip differentials.

The new Aero Performance model focuses on making the car more aerodynamic with a new front lip spoiler, a larger rear spoiler – which can be manually adjusted – air intakes in the front wings and rear bumper, as well as a new floor undercover which improves airflow under the car.

There is a larger and manually adjustable rear spoiler. (Toyota)

Plus, there is now a racing-style vertical handbrake, giving the car a more motorsport-inspired feel.

Under the bonnet, the powertrain is the same 1.6-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine found in the standard car, which produces 276bhp and 390Nm of torque. In terms of performance, 0-60mph is dispatched in five seconds and the top speed is electronically limited to 143mph.

It will be produced in limited production numbers. (Toyota)

Furthermore, all GR Yaris’ now come as standard with a six-speed manual transmission, while the automatic gearbox has been axed.

The Aero Performance model will be sold in limited numbers; however, Toyota has not revealed the exact number of units at this stage.

Order books are open now with prices starting at £48,995. Customer deliveries are expected to commence in March next year.