The Rolls-Royce Spectre Bailey pays tribute to a driver’s beloved pet

Rolls-Royce has created a one-off version of its Spectre electric vehicle which pays tribute to one of its clients’ pets.

Called the Spectre Bailey, it was created for a ‘longstanding’ Rolls-Royce client in the United States.

It pays loving tribute to the client’s dog Bailey, a Labrador-Golden Retriever mix. The exterior of the car is finished in a two-tone paint scheme which mirrors the colour found on Bailey’s ear, while a special coachline uses an exact reproduction of the dog’s pawprint. It’s hand-painted in rose gold, the same colour as the car’s Spirit of Ecstasy figure.

Bailey’s portrait is at the heart of the car

Inside, there’s a leather interior which combines moccasin and creme light upholstery colours, which blend together with dark brown accents to recreate Bailey’s fur colour. Then, in the middle, there’s a portrait of the dog, created within 180 pieces of veneer. Overall, the process of creating this element took more than four months to finish.

Then, on the passenger side of the dashboard, there’s a motif which recreates Bailey’s paw print once again.

Paw print motifs are used throughout

Phil Fabre de la Grange, head of bespoke, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “For Rolls-Royce, one of the great joys of a Bespoke commission is becoming immersed in the client’s world and the unique story behind their vision.

“This is perfectly captured by Spectre Bailey, a charming commission that reaffirms that inspiration can come from anywhere. Our team was absolutely delighted to collaborate with our long-standing clients to bring this concept to life in a playful yet timeless manner, reflecting the special place Bailey holds in their hearts”.