Skoda Enyaq range expands with new ‘SE L 85’ variant

Skoda has announced that the Enyaq electric SUV range has expanded with a new ‘SE L 85’ variant.

The Enyaq is Skoda’s largest electric SUV, and rivals the likes of the Volkswagen ID.4 and Ford Explorer.

The new SE L 85 trim comes fitted with an 82kWh battery with an electric motor to produce a total of 282bhp, while it can hit 60mph in 6.5 seconds and will reach a top speed of 111mph. Skoda claims the car can travel up to 359 miles on a single charge, and it’s compatible with 135kW DC rapid-charging, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up to take 28 minutes.

The Enyaq SE L 85 will be priced from £40,480 with the government Electric Car Grant. (Skoda)

Standard equipment includes 19-inch alloy wheels, a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, heated front seats and steering wheel, keyless entry and a powered tailgate.

The car will also be eligible for the government’s Electric Car Grant, which will slash up to £1,500 off the list price, taking the starting price from £41,980 to £40,480.

The Enyaq is also available with a smaller 63kWh battery with an electric motor that delivers a claimed range of 270 miles, and there is a hot ‘vRS’ model that has a 79kWh battery with a dual motor setup that develops 335bhp.

The new SE L 85 model is available to order now with expected deliveries to commence later this year.