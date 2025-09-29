First Drive: Hyundai’s Ioniq 9 feels like an electric seven-seater from the future

What is it?

Hyundai’s Ioniq range is growing considerably





As the sister car to the Kia EV9, the Ioniq 9 is a large, spacious and family-focused electric vehicle. But is it only space that it is able to offer? We’ve been behind the wheel to find out.

What’s new?

The rear of the car incorporates tall lights





Elsewhere, we’ve got loads of clever technology, a big boot and a flexible seating arrangement. These traits should, in theory, put it right within the target market for family drivers.

What’s under the bonnet?

The Ioniq 9 can charge at speeds of up to 350kW





Opt for the standard Long Range model like our test car and you’ll still manage 0-60mph in six seconds alongside a 124mph top speed. Clever 800-volt charging architecture means that the Ioniq 9 can charge at speeds of up to 350kW, too, meaning a 10 to 80 per cent charge of this car’s very large battery could be completed in 24 minutes.

What’s it like to drive?

The Ioniq 9 delivers a good level of performance





The Ioniq 9 definitely sits on the more comfort-focused end of things, too. While larger potholes can tend to send a shimmy through the vehicle, it’s a largely well-softened place to be with road and wind noise kept to a pleasing minimum. While this non-Performance model may be slightly less powerful, it feels more than quick enough for the size of vehicle and you can get up to motorway speeds without much need for a run-up.

How does it look?

All cars get large alloy wheels as standard





There’s a decent range of exterior colours to choose from, too, with ‘Ionosphere Green Pearl’ being one of our favourites. There are even matte shades within this car’s colour choices.

What’s it like inside?

The cabin features lots of soft-touch materials





Boot room is, as you’d expect, plentiful. Even with all the seats in place, you’ve got a hatchback-beating 338 litres, or 908 litres with that rearmost row folded down. Flatten both second and third rows and you’ve got a van-like 2.419 litres to play with. Switch to a six-seater Ioniq 9 model and this rises slightly to 2,494 litres.

What’s the spec like?

Even passengers in the rearmost seats get a good amount of space





Highlights include a 12.3-inch infotainment system with full smartphone mirroring systems, six separate USB-C charging sockets and a full suite of parking sensors and cameras. A heat pump – which helps to boost efficiency in colder temperatures – also comes as standard, though you’d want it to be at this price point. You can opt for more expensive Ultimate or Calligraphy, but the standard trim feels more than well-equipped enough.

Verdict

Yes, the Ioniq 9 is expensive but given its space, equipment levels and decent range, it feels quite well justified. Hyundai has become one of the go-to names within the world of electric vehicles and the Ioniq 9 is an example of the brand pushing things a little further, and pushing things a little closer into the premium segment, too

If you don’t need a car this large, then the Korean manufacturer offers a number of cars that’ll deliver the same for less, but if outright space is what you’re after, then the Ioniq 9 should definitely be on your list.