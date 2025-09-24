These are the best electric hot hatchbacks you can buy

The electric hot hatchback market is rapidly growing, with more options being made available by manufacturers on a regular basis.

They offer a fun driving experience with the benefit of zero tailpipe emissions, to make them a very tempting all-round package.

The cars on this list are great to drive, look the part and offer decent levels of practicality to make them usable everyday vehicles.

So, if you’re in the market for a new electric hot hatch, which ones are the best?

We’ve compiled a list of the best electric hot hatchbacks you can buy today.

Alpine A290



The A290 is available with two power outputs. (Alpine)

If you like the look of the new Renault 5 then you’re going to love the Alpine A290, as it’s essentially a beefed-up R5.

The A290 is Alpine’s first EV and features lots of design cues of the original A110 from the 1960s, such as the X-shaped front LED daytime running lights.

It also has flared wheel arches, bigger wheels and tyres, two-tone paint and a choice of two power outputs.

The lower-powered model comes equipped with a 52kWh battery with an electric motor to develop 178bhp, and can manage a claimed range of up to 236 miles. The higher-powered model uses the same battery pack and electric motor, but power increases to 217bhp, and gives a claimed electric range of 226 miles.

Cupra Born VZ

The Born VZ is a sporty and stylish alternative. (Cupra)

If you want something with a bit of style, Cupra has you covered with the Born VZ.

The Born sits on the same MEB platform as the Volkswagen ID.3, but has a lower roofline and sportier styling cues.

The VZ is the hot model, and comes equipped with a 79kWh battery and an electric motor capable of delivering a claimed range of 366 miles. It produces a total of 321bhp and 545Nm of torque.

The car also boasts fatter tyres, larger alloy wheels, bucket seats, sports-tuned steering and tweaks made to the chassis, to improve the handling.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N



The Ioniq 5 N is the one of the most exciting EVs on sale. (Hyundai)

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N may be more of an SUV, but from some angles, it looks like an oversized hatchback.

The N is by far one of the best EVs on the market today, and that’s because of the incredible driving experience it delivers.

Underneath, the car uses an 84kWh battery with dual electric motors to create all-wheel drive. It develops 600bhp and 770Nm of torque; however, there is a ‘boost’ button located on the steering wheel, which, from a standstill, will give 640bhp for 10 seconds, allowing a 0-60mph time of 3.2 seconds.

The N also looks the part with flared wheel arches, massive wheels, side skirts, a rear spoiler, body-hugging bucket seats and lots of blue ‘N’ detailing. If you love driving, but need an EV, then this is the car for you.

MG4 XPower



The MG4 XPower is an electric hot hatch. (MG)

The MG4 XPower is the firm’s answer to the Cupra Born VZ and comes equipped with a 64kWh battery with an electric motor to produce a total of 429bhp and 600Nm of torque.

That means this small hatchback can do 0-60mph in 3.7 seconds and will reach a top speed of 124mph.

In terms of range, MG claims that the car can travel up to 239 miles between trips to the plug and that 140kW DC rapid-charging is compatible, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up to take 35 minutes.

The car also boasts larger wheels, bigger brakes for improved stopping power, and even orange brake calipers.

Mini John Cooper Works



The Mini John Cooper Works is great fun. (Mini)

If you want something retro, yet a car with a funky design and fun driving characteristics, then the Mini John Cooper Works is worth a mention.

Underneath its skin, there is a 54.2kWh battery with an electric motor to produce a total of 258bhp and 340Nm of torque.

The JCW has razor-sharp handling, a well set-up chassis and decent pulling power from its electric drivetrain to make this a very entertaining little car.

It also benefits from Mini’s latest interior design with a 3D knitted dashboard, circular OLED infotainment screen and well-bolstered bucket seats.

In terms of range, Mini claims the car can travel a distance of 250 miles and that 95kW DC rapid-charging is compatible, allowing for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up to take 30 minutes

Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Performance



The GTX Performance is the hottest model in the ID.3 range. (Volkswagen)

The GTX Performance adds a bit of spice to the otherwise rather sensible Volkswagen ID.3 range.

The ID.3 GTX Performance brings more power, a beefier exterior and interior styling upgrades and it sits on the same platform as the Cupra Born VZ.

It features a 79kWh battery with an electric motor that gives a claimed range of 379 miles, while this set-up pumps out 326bhp and 545Nm of torque.

The GTX Performance also boasts bucket sports seats, larger alloy wheels, tuned suspension and Volkswagen’s ‘Dynamic Chassis Control’, which helps improve the car’s handling and makes it considerably more rigid.