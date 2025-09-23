Next generation BMW X5 set to have range of powertrains including hydrogen

BMW has announced that the next generation X5 SUV will be available with five different drivetrain options.

The X5 was BMW’s first SUV, when it first went on sale in the year 2000, and since then, it’s gone through four generations and become one the most popular premium SUVs on sale.

The new fifth-generation model will be the first BMW to be available with the choice of petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid, electric and hydrogen powertrains.

The X5 is going into its fifth-generation. (BMW)

BMW has not revealed any details on the car’s drivetrains at this stage; however, the electric models will be called ‘iX5’ and ‘iX5 Hydrogen’. The latter variant will use the firm’s third-generation fuel cell system technology, which the German brand is developing in collaboration with Toyota.

Joachim Post, member of the board of management of BMW, said: “By launching the new X5 with a choice of five drive system variants, we are once again demonstrating our leading position as a technology pioneer. Hydrogen has an essential part to play in global decarbonisation, which is why we are committed to driving the technology forward.”

It’s unclear whether the UK market will receive all five powertrains in the new BMW X5 at this stage, but further details on powertrains, price and specifications are to be revealed soon.