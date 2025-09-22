Yangwang U9 Xtreme breaks world record for fastest production car at 308mph

The Yangwang U9 Xtreme electric hypercar has set a new record for the world’s fastest production car.

Yangwang Automotive is a luxury electric car firm that is owned by the Chinese vehicle manufacturer BYD.

The car clocked 308.4mph around the Automotive Testing Papenburg High Speed Oval in Germany, beating the last record that was set in a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300 +, which achieved 304.8mph in 2019.

Underneath, the U9 Xtreme features a 1,200-volt architecture, a lithium-ion phosphate Blade Battery, and generates a total of 2,959bhp; however, torque, a 0-60mph time and battery capacity figures have not been revealed at this stage.

The car achieved 308.4mph. (BYD)

The car also comes fitted with semi-slick tyres and a revised DiSus-X suspension with specific tuning to allow the vehicle to cope with different road surfaces at higher speeds.

Marc Basseng, the driver of the U9X’s record-breaking speed run, said: “This record was only because the U9 Xtreme simply has incredible performance. Technically, something like this is not possible with a combustion engine. Thanks to the electric motor, the car is quiet, there are no load changes, and that allows me to focus even more on the track.”

Just 30 examples of the U9 Xtreme are set to be made worldwide, with it expected to carry a premium over the standard U9’s £200,000 price tag.