Jeep slashes £3,750 off Avenger Electric with own incentive scheme

Jeep has slashed £3,750 off Avenger Electric models with its own ‘Jeep EV Grant’ incentive scheme.

The American firm is the first car manufacturer to match the government’s Electric Car Grant scheme, with the highest price cut being £3,750 off an electric vehicle priced under £37,000.

The Avenger Electric is Jeep’s smallest model. (Jeep)

That means, the Avenger Electric now comes in at £26,249 for the entry-level ‘Longitude’ model, putting it almost on price parity with the Ford Puma Gen-E and it’s cheaper than a Vauxhall Mokka Electric.

Underneath, the car features a 54kWh battery with an electric motor that produces a total of 154bhp and 260Nm of torque. In terms of range, Jeep claims the car can travel up to 248 miles between trips to the plug and that 100kW DC rapid-charging is compatible, allowing for a 20 to 80 per cent top-up to take less than half an hour.

All cars come as standard with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, cruise control, rear parking sensors, keyless start and rain sensing wipers.

The Avenger Electric with the Jeep EV Grant scheme is available to order now, with deliveries expected to commence later this year.