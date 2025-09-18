Toyota takes the next step in electric mobility with the e-Palette

Toyota has taken the next step in electric mobility with the e-Palette.

The e-Palette has been designed for multiple purposes, as it can be used as a shuttle bus, while the cavernous interior space allows passengers to install audio equipment to turn the e-Palette into a mobile entertainment vehicle.

It features sliding doors and an electric side ramp. (Toyota)

Underneath, it’s equipped with a 72.8kWh battery with an electric motor to produce 201bhp and 266Nm of torque. In terms of speed, the vehicle tops out at just 50mph and Toyota claims it can travel a distance of 155 miles between trips to the plug. Meanwhile, 90kW DC rapid-charging is compatible, taking 40 minutes to fully charge.

The e-Palette features a low floor and sliding doors to make it easier and quicker to board the vehicle, and there is an electric extending ramp to allow wheelchair users to climb aboard with ease.

It uses a steer-by-wire system. (Toyota)

It uses a steer-by-wire system, which replaces mechanical components with electrical ones between the steering wheel and front tyres. Plus, the e-Palette comes with level two autonomous driving modes, with cameras, sensors and LIDAR detectors. However, Toyota says that it wants to take the vehicle up to level four automated driving systems by 2027, which would allow the vehicle to drive itself without the need for human intervention.

The e-Palette will be used around Toyota’s Woven City in Japan, with it unlikely to be sold here in the UK.