Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross goes electric for second-generation

Mitsubishi has revealed that the Eclipse Cross SUV has gone electric for its second generation.

The Eclipse Cross was the Japanese firm’s medium-sized SUV and rivalled cars like the Skoda Karoq and Nissan Qashqai.

This new model shares the same body, underpinnings, batteries and interior with the Renault Scenic E-Tech.

Inside, there are two 12.3-inch screens. (Mitsubishi)

From launch, the Eclipse Cross will be available as a Long Range 87kWh version, which Mitsubishi claims can travel up to 373 miles on a single charge. Plus, all variants will be compatible with 150kW DC rapid-charging; however, charging times have not been revealed.

The exterior of the car features Mitsubishi’s 3D hexagonal front grille, flush door handles and hexagonal rear LED taillights.

Inside, there is ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch portrait infotainment system with Google Built-in, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and physical climate control buttons.

The exterior of the car features flush door handles. (Mitsubishi)

Frank Krol, president and CEO of Mitsubishi Motors Europe, said: “It’s Mitsubishi’s first BEV in Europe since the pioneering i-MiEV, our first electric vehicle to enter full series production, making it an essential model with a key role to play as we continue our journey towards electrification in Europe.”

Mitsubishi pulled out of the UK car market in the autumn of 2021; however, in the last couple of years, there have been rumours that the Japanese firm may return to our shores.

The new Eclipse Cross will be sold in Europe, with no plans to bring the model to the UK at this stage.