Governments need to deliver ‘consistency of policy’ to hit EV targets, says Kia boss

Governments from around Europe and the UK need ‘consistency of policy’ in order to achieve ambitious targets to transition towards EVs.

That’s according to Kia’s European marketing director, David Hilbert, who expressed his thoughts about what governments should be doing to make it easier for people to go electric.

Kia offers five electric vehicles in its model line-up. (Kia)

Kia currently sells a total of five electric vehicles, and will offer more in the future. However, it will also continue to invest in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, providing consumers with more choice.

The British government has currently set a target to ban the sale of new combustion-powered vehicles by 2035; however, Hilbert believes that more needs to be done in order to achieve an electric-only future.

Speaking at the Kia EV4 international media launch, Hilbert told the PA News Agency: “We need consistency of policy, obviously, we need the governments to support the infrastructure, which is definitely getting better. When I moved to Frankfurt, I did EV road trips to Austria, Switzerland, Italy, France and Amsterdam. It’s much better now, but more needs to be done, such as supporting things such as home charging as well and for those who don’t have off-street parking.”

He added: “It’s all those little things that need to be considered to try and get to that ultimate ambition of transitioning towards zero-emission vehicles.”

Kia’s latest electric model – the EV4 – will be competing in the electric C-segment family hatchback class, and is priced from £34,695. The firm will expand its EV model line-up further with the EV5 and the upcoming EV2.