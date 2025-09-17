Dacia Duster gains new ‘Cargo’ commercial variant

Dacia has revealed a commercial variant of the Duster SUV with the Cargo.

The Duster is one of the firm’s best-selling models and rivals the likes of the Ford Puma and Skoda Kamiq.

There is a mesh bulkhead and a 1,149-litre load capacity. (Dacia)

The Duster Cargo is a car-derived van, with its rear seats removed in favour of a flat wooden load floor, a mesh bulkhead and four lashing points to secure larger items. There is a full-length removable load cover too, to keep any valuable items out of sight, and the vehicle’s glass rear windows have been covered in an opaque film.

Dacia claims that the Duster Cargo has a payload of up to 430kg and the total load capacity is 1,149 litres.

Under the bonnet, there’s a mild-hybrid 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with a 48-volt electric motor, which produces 128bhp and 230Nm of torque. This setup also benefits from four-wheel drive and features Dacia’s ‘Terrain Control’, which allows the driver to choose from five different driving modes, to suit the type of road condition.

It’s available in mild-hybrid and regular hybrid form. (Dacia)

There is also the option of the latest ‘Hybrid 155’ powertrain, which features a 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to an electric motor to produce a total of 153bhp and a combined 377Nm of torque.

Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, roof bars, a seven-inch digital driver’s display and a 10.1-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Dacia Duster Cargo is available to order now with prices starting at £28,694 (inc.VAT) and rising to £29,414 for the Hybrid 155 (inc.VAT).