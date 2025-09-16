Wild Lamborghini Pregunta concept heading to auction

A Lamborghini concept built just before Volkswagen took ownership of the Italian brand is set to go under the hammer at auction.

Called the Pregunta, the concept draws inspiration from a Dassault Rafale fighter jet and came through a partnership between Lamborghini and French coachbuilder Carrosserie Heuliez. Debuted at the 1998 Paris Motor Show, the Pregunta wowed audiences mere months before Lamborghini was snapped up by Volkswagen Group.

The interior draws its inspiration from fighter jets

It’s underpinned by the same platform as the Diablo, meaning it utilises a 5.7-litre V12 engine powered through a five-speed gearbox to the rear wheels. Lamborghini claimed that it could go from 0-60mph in 3.7 seconds and would hit a top speed of 209mph, too. Its exterior is largely crafted from carbon fibre and gets fighter jet-inspired glass screens and aviation-style seats finished in blue Alcantara.

It even has fibre-optic lighting and a rear-view camera – both technological advances for the time.

The Pregunta was powered by a 5.7-litre V12

Owned by Heuliez for a period, the Pregunta was used across the world after its public debut before being sold to a private collector in 2008. In 2014, it was issued with a Lamborghini Polo Storico certificate and it soon became part of the collection at the Museo Lamborghini in Sant’Agata, Italy.

Now, the Pregunta is going under the hammer at the Broad Arrow Zoute Concours auction on October 10 in Knokke-Heist, Belgium, where it will carry an estimate of between €2.5m and €3.5m, or £1.8m and £2.5m.