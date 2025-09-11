KGM set to enter electric pick-up market with Musso EV

KGM has announced that it will enter the electric pick-up truck market with the Musso EV.

KGM, formerly known as SsangYong, is a Korean firm that sells affordable SUVs, family cars and commercial vehicles.

The Musso EV will rival the likes of the new Isuzu D-Max EV when it goes on sale in the UK next year.

Technical details on the pick-up are limited at this stage, but KGM says that the truck will feature an all-wheel drive setup and will have a claimed electric range of up to 290 miles.

Other features the vehicle will include are a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function, which will enable electric appliances such as a coffee machine to be plugged in using the car’s battery.

The Musso EV will be KGM’s second electric offering, followed by the Torres EVX five-seater SUV.

Although unconfirmed, the electric pick-up might share the same 73.4kWh battery with an electric motor as the EVX to deliver a claimed range of up to 287 miles – similar to KGM’s claims on the Musso EV’s electric range.

The standard Musso comes fitted with a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces 199bhp and 400Nm of torque.

Prices, technical and equipment details will be revealed in due course, with customers able to register their interest via KGM’s website.