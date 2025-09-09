Cupra Tindaya Concept previews Spanish brand’s future

Cupra has shown off the new Tindaya Concept at this year’s Munich Motor Show.

The name ‘Tindaya’ relates to a volcanic mountain in Fuerteventura, Canary Islands.

This concept shows where the Spanish brand is heading in the future with its focus on producing cars to drive, rather than cars that drive themselves.

It features a wild exterior design. (Cupra)

Externally, there are 23-inch wheels, a shark nose front end, a ‘front black mask’ grille and the roof features an ‘ypsilon’-shaped structural spine, holding two detachable roof panels, which also connects to the lines of the bonnet. Meanwhile, the back features a larger diffuser which channels airflow, while the triangular-shaped rear lights are designed to look like they’re floating.

Inside, the Tindaya focuses on sustainability with the seats and centre console finished off in bio-attributed leather, there is a yoke steering wheel and a large central infotainment screen along with the Cupra Monitor+, which displays additional information in the windscreen.

Markus Haupt, CEO of Cupra, said: “The Cupra Tindaya Showcar is not a dream, not even an ambition. This is our Cupra statement, and it’s going to be a reality. While many move away from the driver, we double down on what matters most – the connection behind the wheel. Our focus will always be on the emotion of driving.”

Further details on the car will be revealed at a later date. But, it’s likely that the Tindaya will go into production within the next few years.