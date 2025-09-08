Performance-focused Vauxhall Mokka GSE will be priced from £36,995

Vauxhall has announced that the performance-focused Mokka GSE SUV will be priced from £36,995.

GSE is Vauxhall’s performance electric sub-brand which brings exterior and interior enhancements as well as more powerful electric motors to the firm’s standard EVs.

The interior features GSE Alcantara bucket seats. (Vauxhall)

The Mokka GSE will also be eligible for the government’s Electric Vehicle Grant, meaning customers will be able to save up to £1,500, taking the starting price to £35,495.

Under the bonnet, the car features a 54kWh battery with an electric motor to produce a total of 276bhp and 345Nm of torque. In terms of acceleration, 0-60mph is dealt with in 5.7 seconds, and the top speed is 124mph.

Vauxhall claims the car can travel up to 209 miles on a single charge and that it will be compatible with 100kW DC rapid charging, allowing for a zero to 80 per cent top-up in 27 minutes.

The car has a claimed electric range of 209 miles. (Vauxhall)

Standard equipment includes 20-inch alloy wheels, tinted rear windows, a black roof, GSE sport bumpers and LED taillights. Meanwhile, inside features heated GSE Alcantara performance bucket seats, aluminium pedals, a 10-inch instrument cluster, a 10-inch infotainment screen as well as a black headliner.

Steve Catlin, managing director at Vauxhall UK, said: “The Mokka GSE combines the perfect blend of power, driving fun, and exceptional value. Drawing on years of electric motorsport expertise, customers can experience exhilarating rally-inspired performance and dynamics in their daily driving without compromising on comfort or practicality, while remaining attainable as performance Vauxhall models have always been.”

Order books will open soon with customer deliveries expected to arrive at the beginning of next year.