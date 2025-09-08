Leapmotor enters electric family hatchback market with the B05

Leapmotor has used this year’s Munich Motor Show to reveal its entry into the electric family hatchback class with the B05.

Leapmotor is a Chinese car manufacturer that has a shareholding with the European giant, Stellantis. It produces affordable electric vehicles, and currently sells the T03 electric city car and C10 electric SUV.

The B05 sits in the C-segment electric family hatchback class and will rival the likes of the Volkswagen ID.3.

The car will be battery-powered. (Leapmotor)

Design touches include frameless window surrounds, flush door handles and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Leapmotor has not revealed images of the car’s interior at this stage, or announced what powertrain the car will feature; however, it’s likely to use the same ‘Leapmotor 3.5’ architecture as the firm’s new B10 electric SUV, which also features a 67.1kWh battery pack with an electric motor to give a claimed range of more than 260 miles.

Tianshu Xin, CEO at Leapmotor International, said: “The B05 is more than a car – it’s a statement. It reflects our commitment to innovation, accessibility, and empowering the next generation of drivers across Europe and beyond.”

Prices, interior details and further technical information about the B05 will be revealed soon, with the car expected to go on sale next year.