Volkswagen continues EV offensive with ID. Cross Concept

Volkswagen has widened its range of electric vehicles with a new battery-powered alternative to its T-Cross SUV.

Called the ID.Cross Concept, it’s the next model to follow Volkswagen’s new naming structure, which will see its traditional model designations used on new electric vehicles. The first has been the new ID. Polo, with this ID. Cross model following on.

Set for launch next year, the ID. Cross forms part of a cross-group offensive by Volkswagen Group, with similar models from Skoda and Cupra being launched simultaneously.

The interior features a pair of displays

Designed to offer a compact size, the ID. Cross measures in at just over four metres long and just over 2.6 metres wide, making it similar in terms of dimensions to the current Volkswagen T-Cross.

However, it aims to bring a large amount of interior space with space for five occupants, a 450-litre boot and an additional 25 litres of space under the bonnet. The show car – which may yet be tweaked when it makes its way into production – also features seats which can be folded down entirely to create a ‘reclining area’.

Practicality has been a key focus on the ID. Cross

Volkswagen has equipped the ID. Cross Concept with a number of physical buttons to help with controlling certain features, while an 11-inch digital instrument readout and a 13-inch central infotainment screen manage all other key functions.

The ID. Cross uses a new front-wheel-drive setup, with an electric motor producing just over 200bhp. Volkswagen says that it is targeting a range of up to 260 miles from the ID. Cross, too.

Due to be launched next year, it’s expected that the production version of the ID. Cross Concept will be priced similarly to the petrol-powered T-Cross. As a result, prices should start at around £25,000.