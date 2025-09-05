First Drive: The Mercedes G580 takes the G-Wagen into the electric age

What is it?

You’ll see most G-Wagens equipped with a 4.0-litre V8 in performance AMG models, but what if you’re looking for a version of this car that plays a little under the radar when it comes to performance? Enter the G580 – Mercedes’ first electric G-Class.

What’s new?

The result is a car which doesn’t shout about its electric powertrain but still aims to have the look and feel of the standard petrol and diesel models. It’s why the central locking system still activates with a reassuring ‘thunk’ and the doors require a decent slam to get them to shut properly. They’re all character traits of the ‘normal’ G-Wagen which have been retained to put extra character into this electric model.

What’s under the bonnet?

Of course, this does come at a weight penalty. In fact, the G-Class comes in at just over 3.2 tonnes. It’s why, despite that huge battery, the G580 will still only manage around 280 miles from a full charge. That said, a maximum charge rate of 200kW means a 20 to 80 per cent charge could be completed in 30 minutes.

What’s it like to drive?

But then there’s the sheer pace of the thing. Bearing in mind that the G580 weighs well over three tonnes, it feels absurd to manage 0-60mph in 4.5 seconds. It’s quite an alarming turn of pace, in fact, as the whole car lurches towards the horizon. It’s only ever-so-slightly slower than the petrol-powered G63, in fact, but it feels even naughtier considering the G580 makes no noise whatsoever. Of course, being a G-Wagen means that this model still gets a huge range of off-road features, including an innovative ‘G-Turn’ which allows the car to spin on the spot.

How does it look?

The charging port is located under the traditional fuel filler cap and you get some slightly more aerodynamic wheels for lower drag. Aside from these, there’s not a lot different – but it still looks iconic.

What’s it like inside?

Rear-seat space is decent enough, but as with all G-Class models, it’s quite a clamber up to access the back seats. There’s a handy 620-litre boot, too, which can be expanded up to 1,990 litres by lowering the rear seats. There’s a bit of a ‘step’ in the middle when the seats are lowered, but it’s not too much to contend with.

What’s the spec like?

Of course, you still get all of the kit you could need on the G580, including a Burmester sound system, heated steering wheel and full LED headlights. Our test car, in range-topping Edition One specification, tipped in at just over £180,000 – we’d just opt for the standard car instead and keep the cost down.

Verdict

It might seem controversial to put an electric setup into such a traditionally combustion-engined vehicle, but once you’re behind the wheel, the G580 actually makes a lot of sense. It feels like a true G-Wagen which happens to be powered by electricity, rather than the other way around. Mercedes has managed to bring all of the feel and character you’d usually get from the petrol or diesel-powered models into this battery-powered version – and character is something which is so often missing from EVs.

Sure, it’s expensive and might seem a little over-the-top – but that could be argued of the entire G-Class range anyway. As far as electric cars go, it’s one of the most exciting on the roads today.