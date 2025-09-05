Citroen C5 Aircross Plug-in hybrid goes on sale priced at £38,855

Citroen has announced that the plug-in hybrid variant of the C5 Aircross SUV has gone on sale priced at £38,855.

The C5 Aircross is the French firm’s largest SUV and is rivalling cars such as the Vauxhall Grandland and Skoda Enyaq.

The plug-in hybrid model starts at £38,855. (Citroen)

Under the bonnet, the PHEV variant comes fitted with a 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor and 21kWh battery to produce a total of 192bhp. Citroen claims the car can travel up to 53 miles on electric power alone, and the car can be charged from a 7.4kW AC charger in just under three hours.

The plug-in hybrid variant will only be available in flagship ‘Max’ specification and includes standard equipment such as a 360-degree camera, an extended head-up display, heated front seats and steering wheel, a hands-free electric tailgate and Citroen’s ‘Advanced Comfort’ suspension and seats.

The C5 Aircross is also available as a regular hybrid, featuring a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with a 48-volt battery. There’s also an upcoming electric model, called the ‘e-C5 Aircross’, which benefits from a choice of a 73kWh battery or a 93kWh unit, giving a claimed electric range of up to 422 miles.

Order books for all variants of the C5 and e-C5 Aircross are open now, with expected deliveries to commence at the beginning of next year.