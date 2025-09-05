BMW kicks off Neue Klasse with electric iX3

BMW has started its Neue Klasse range of vehicles with a new iX3.

The battery-powered model aims to bring one of the longest electric ranges of any EV on sale in the UK, delivering up to 500 miles on a single charge. It’ll also offer charging speeds of up to 400kW, with BMW claiming that 231 miles of range could be added in just ten minutes.

BMW has also equipped the iX3 with bi-directional charging, meaning that it could, in theory, be used as an energy storage device, ‘holding’ onto power during off-peak periods before using this to power a home during periods of high demand for electricity.

The iX3 is expected to arrive in the UK during March 2026

There’s even an artificially intelligent charging flap which can open or close when it detects a user nearby.

BMW says that the iX3 ‘ushers in new innovations and technology’ which will soon be applied throughout the ‘Neue Klasse’ – or ‘New Class’ – range of vehicles which will include 40 new models introduced between now and 2027.

Oliver Zipse, chairman of the board of management of BMW AG.“The Neue Klasse is our biggest future-focused project and marks a huge leap forward in terms of technologies, driving experience and design.

There’s a full-width display spanning the entire windscreen inside

“Practically everything about it is new, yet it is also more BMW than ever. Our whole product range will benefit from the innovations brought by the Neue Klasse – whichever drive system technology is employed.”

At its core, the iX3 uses BMW’s new ‘Heart of Joy’ ‘superbrain’, which is an on-board software system designed to give this electric car the driving feel of a traditional model from the brand. It looks after elements such as the drive system, brakes, charging and steering, while also introducing automated driving and parking functions.

The BMW iX3 can charge at speeds of up to 400kW

Inside, there’s a panoramic vision display which spans the entire width of the windscreen, as well as a 3D head-up display and a large central screen.

Externally, the iX3 shows an evolution of the original ‘Neue Klasse’ SUV concept, with an illuminated version of BMW’s famous kidney grille, albeit orientated vertically rather than horizontally. There’s quite a difference between the iX3 and the combustion-engined X3, too.

Priced from £58,755 in the UK, first examples of the iX3 are expected to arrive in March 2026, where it will rival the likes of the Mercedes GLC and Volvo EX40.