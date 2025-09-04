These were the best-selling cars in August

August’s best-selling cars have been revealed, with SUVs and small hatchbacks the most popular choice of vehicles for British buyers.

Last month saw a decline of two per cent of new car registrations, while electric vehicle sales rose by 14.9 per cent, and plug-in hybrid vehicle sales increased by 69.4 per cent, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Petrol-powered vehicles are still the most popular fuel choice among buyers – with a total of 37,373 registrations in August – followed by battery-electric vehicles at 21,969 registrations.

So, which cars are the most popular in the UK right now? Here is the list of Britain’s top 10 best-selling cars.

Ford Puma – 2,457



The Puma is great to drive. (Ford)

The Ford Puma once again takes the crown as Britain’s best-selling car, and for good reason.

It’s great to drive, has cheeky looks, and plenty of trim levels which all offer a decent amount of standard equipment.

There is also a large dealership network and the Puma is very practical for a small crossover. If you want to go electric, Ford has that covered too, with the Puma Gen-E, which features a 43kWh battery with an electric motor to provide a claimed range of up to 233 miles.

Kia Sportage – 1,785



The Sportage comes with a seven-year warranty. (Kia)

British buyers seem to love the Kia Sportage, and that’s because it’s a great all-rounder.

The Sportage is available with mild-hybrid, hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, meaning there is a wide variety of engines to suit lots of different customers.

All models come very well-equipped and it’s a great car to drive, while providing decent fuel economy.

Also, as it’s a Kia, it comes as standard with the firm’s seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty.

Tesla Model Y – 1,650



The updated Model Y features a new front end. (Tesla)

Britain’s best-selling EV right now is the Tesla Model Y, thanks to its competitive prices and long electric range.

The Model Y has recently undergone an extensive makeover with a redesigned front end, updated interior features and improved battery packs, to make it an even more tempting proposition.

It also comes with lots of interior space, and it’s got a usefully large boot, too.

Tesla claims that the Long Range model can travel up to 340 miles on a single charge, making it one of the best-in-class when it comes to electric driving range.

Tesla Model 3 – 1,593



The Tesla Model 3 is a great EV. (Tesla)

The Model Y’s smaller brother, the Model 3, is also a hit here in the UK.

The Model 3 is very well-equipped, comes with tonnes of interior space and has a practical 594-litre boot space.

It’s also pleasant to drive and is available with Standard and Long Range versions, which Tesla claims can take the car up to 390 miles on a single charge, making it a much easier car to live with on a day-to-day basis.

Volkswagen Tiguan – 1,526



The Tiguan is efficient and easy to live with. (Volkswagen)

The Volkswagen Tiguan is praised for its interior space, generous equipment levels and its variety of efficient powertrains.

There is a choice of mild-hybrid petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid options and the car is refined, safe and sturdy for families.

Plus, there is the option of a sporty ‘R-Line’ model, which features enhanced exterior and interior features.

Jaecoo 7 – 1,367



The 7 is available with a number of engine options (Jaecoo)

For the first time, Jaecoo has secured a place in the UK’s top 10 best-sellers list with its 7 SUV.

The 7 was launched last year as a cheaper alternative to the likes of the Nissan Qashqai and Kia Sportage.

It’s available with petrol or plug-in hybrid power and comes with a vast amount of standard equipment, which makes it represent excellent value for money.

Audi A3 – 1,290



The A3 is a premium small hatchback. (Audi)

If you want a small family hatchback with a premium image, then look no further than the Audi A3.

Underneath, it’s based on the Volkswagen Golf, and is available with mild-hybrid petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

If you want something that’s a bit sleeker, Audi also offers the A3 as a four-door saloon.

The A3 is practical, good-looking and is affordable to run. Also, if you’re after something with even more power, then there are the S3 and RS3 hot hatch variants, which are some of the most entertaining cars on sale today.

Vauxhall Corsa – 1,290



The Corsa is available with petrol, hybrid or electric power. (Vauxhall)

The Vauxhall Corsa is a safe and sensible choice for those who want a supermini for their first car or a family runaround.

The latest model has undergone a few updates to make it better than before, and you can get the car with a choice of petrol, hybrid and electric powertrains.

The Corsa is easy to drive and cheap to run, which makes this supermini a firm favourite with new drivers.

Mini Cooper – 1,251



The Mini is a fun and funky little car. (Mini)

The latest Mini Cooper is all about style and character with its curvaceous exterior design.

Inside, the quirky theme continues with a circular OLED touchscreen, a 3D knitted dashboard and handy interior cubby holes dotted about the place.

There is also the option of a Convertible version and the hot John Cooper Works, which turns the Mini into a little pocket rocket.

To drive, the Mini has its own unique personality with razor-sharp handling, direct steering and limited body lean around the twisty bits, to make this one of the most entertaining small cars around.

MG HS –1,138



The HS is bigger and more comfortable than its predecessor. (MG)

The HS has proved that MG can offer a premium-feeling SUV for an affordable price.

The second-generation car is available with petrol or plug-in hybrid powertrains and is practical, well-equipped and good to drive.

It also packs a 507-litre boot space and the PHEV variant can travel a claimed 75 miles on electric power.