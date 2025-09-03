Mini teams up with Deus Ex Machina through pair of custom-made cars

Mini has continued its partnership with surfing and motorcycle brand Deus Ex Machina through a pair of custom-made cars.

The pair had already worked together with their Nurburgring 24 Hours racing car and now have created a duo of ‘customised one-off cars’.

Both are based on Mini John Cooper Works models, with one being battery-powered and the other utilising a 2.0-litre turbochaged petrol. While they differ in powertrains, a large white ‘X’ has been applied to the roof of each car in order to link them in terms of style.

The Deus branding is emblazoned at the back

Stefan Richmann, head of Mini, said: “Mini models have always been characterised by a blend of creative design and motorsport dynamics.

“Thanks to our collaboration with Deus Ex Machina, we are taking this philosophy to a new level and setting exciting new trends for fans and motorsport enthusiasts. The partners are united by their “passion for machines, innovation and creativity” and an authentic relationship with their own community.”

The first of the two – called ‘The Skeg’ – is the electric model and brings many elements that are also used in the world of surfing such as fibreglass. With widened arches and a roof spoiler it brings nods to the world of motorsport, with the latter element responding to airflow ‘much like a surfboard rides the contours of a wave’, according to Mini.

Racing harnesses come equipped on this model

Inside, there’s a stripped-back design with storage areas and a neoprene upholstery; it’s another reference to the wetsuits used by surfers.

Up next is the petrol-powered ‘The Machina’. The exterior has more of a heritage-inspired feel than ‘The Skeg’ with additional lighting placed on the bonnet and referencing Mini’s rallying heritage. There’s a large diffuser at the rear, too, above which sits a broad spoiler.

Inside, you’ll find five-point harnesses, raw aluminium floor plates and a waxed fabric dashboard.

While there are no plans to put these models into production, there’s a possibility that they could influence future special-edition Mini cars.