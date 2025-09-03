Audi’s Concept C aims to blend designs of past and present

Audi has unveiled a new concept which could showcase how future models from the brand could look.

Called the Concept C, it’s an electric two-seater roadster which draws inspiration from the Auto Union Type C from 1936 and the third-generation Audi A6 from 2004, according to the brand. Incorporating an electrically retractable hardtop roof, the Concept C uses a brand-new front-end design for Audi, with a large grille being framed by slim headlights.

(Audi)

Inside, Audi has aimed to use the best possible materials, with elements such as the main controls on the dashboard being made from anodised aluminium. There’s also a 10.4-inch foldable central display with information on the screen ‘tailored to every situation’, according to Audi.

There’s a full-width section running underneath the main display and it’s here where key functions such as heating and ventilation are located. The Audi rings on the steering wheel are made from real metal, too, reverting back to the look of its logo prior to the adoption of a more modern ‘flat’ design in the last few years.

(Audi)

Set to make its public debut at the Munich Motor Show this week, the Concept C could act as a replacement for the TT, which was discontinued in 2023. While Audi hasn’t announced any details surrounding the powertrain, it’s believed to use a centrally-mounted battery for better weight distribution and a lower seat height.