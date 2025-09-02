Smart set to revive iconic city car with #2

Smart has announced that it will be bringing its famous city car back to the roads with a modern electric interpretation.

Called the #2, it’s expected to draw much inspiration from the original Fortwo with a focus on compact design and lightweight properties. Smart has already confirmed that the car is expected to launch in late 2026, when it could go up against cars such as the Mini Electric and upcoming Renault Twingo.

Launched in 1998, the original Fortwo became famous for its incredible compact dimensions and clever packaging – it utilised a rear-engined, rear-wheel-drive layout and a safety ‘cell’ which meant that it could still deliver in terms of safety.

The original Fortwo was extremely compact in design

Dirk Adelmann, CEO smart Europe, said: “The confirmation of our ‘project: two’ and the upcoming launch of the smart #2 marks a milestone moment for the smart brand on a global scale. The smart #2 will shape a new era of individual urban automobility, especially in classic smart cities like Rome, London or Paris.

“The decision comes at the right time, as we benefit from the respective strengths of our main shareholders Mercedes-Benz and Geely, and strong backing by new investors, along with the successful market launch of the smart #5. The new smart #2 will be a unique, authentic addition to the all-electric product portfolio of smart in Europe.”

The new Smart #2 will be built in China through a partnership made between Mercedes and Geely. It’s expected that further technical details – as well as those about price and specifications – will be announced closer to the car’s reveal next year.