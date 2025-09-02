Skoda Elroq range extended with new ‘SE L 85’ model

Skoda has announced that the Elroq SUV range has been extended with a new ‘SE L 85’ variant.

The Elroq is Skoda’s third electric model, and sits below the larger Enyaq SUV in the firm’s model line-up.

The new SE L 85 features an 82kWh battery and an electric motor, which manages a claimed 355 miles between trips to the plug. Meanwhile, the Elroq is compatible with 185kW DC rapid-charging, which allows for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up to take less than 28 minutes.

The Elroq rivals the Kia EV3 and Volvo EX30. (Skoda)

In terms of equipment, standard features include heated front seats and steering wheel, satellite navigation and front parking sensors.

Also, the Elroq has just been approved for the government’s Electric Car Grant, which allows customers to save up to £1,500 off the price, when buying new.

That means that the entry-level model now starts from £30,210, while the new SE L 85 variant comes in at £35,560.

The Elroq sits in the midsize electric SUV class and rivals the likes of the Kia EV3, Volvo EX30 and Hyundai Kona Electric.

The Elroq with the ECG is available to order now, with expected deliveries to commence later this year.