How to prepare your car for winter

We’re now in September and that means that the colder, darker and wetter days are upon us.

Throughout the summer, many of us will have used our cars to transport around our friends and family, or the vehicle may have been used for a family holiday.

So, as we approach winter, you need to make sure that your car is in tip-top condition, ensuring that it’s safe to use on the road and not putting you, your family, friends and other road users at risk.

There are several things that you can do to make sure that your car is safe to use on the roads this winter.

We’ve got all of the tips you need to get your car ready ahead of time for this change in conditions.

Give your car a service



Giving your car a service will ensure a clean bill of health. (Kia)

There is nothing better when it comes to vehicle maintenance than giving your car a full service.

Fresh oil and filter, pollen filter, air filter, spark plugs and new brake fluid can ensure that your car runs smoother, is more reliable and it gives it a clean bill of health too.

If you’re not confident to service your car yourself, then there are plenty of reputable garages out there who can do the job for you, with prices ranging from £200 to £400 for a full service on your vehicle.

Make sure all of the electrics work

Make sure that you check your headlights are working. (Toyota)

As the darker days are nearly here, it’s vital that your car’s electrics work how they should.

Headlights are one of the most important safety features on a car, so make sure that all of the bulbs have not blown. Turn all of the lights on, including the dipped and main beams as well as the hazard warning lights.

Another useful tip is to check that the rear brake lights are working, along with the side lights. If you’re on your own and you haven’t got any way of checking them, reverse your car up to a wall to see if the lights reflect back, or if you have got someone to hand, get them to press the brake pedal, so you can check.

If you find any blown bulbs or electrical faults, make sure you rectify them immediately, as driving around with limited visibility is dangerous.

Check the condition of the tyres

Check for cuts and tears in the tyre’s sidewall. (Volkswagen)

Another important safety feature fitted to your car is the tyres, as they make sure the car grips to the road.

Here in the UK, car tyres need to have a minimum of 1.6mm of tread in order to pass an MOT and be regarded as ‘safe’ to use on our roads.

Check your tyres for any other signs of wear, including cracking around the sidewalls, perishing, damage such as cuts and tears and also check the date they were produced, as old rubber won’t be as effective in slippery conditions.

Plus, always check the tyre pressure too. All cars will come with a label located somewhere within the vehicle, to tell you the manufacturer’s preferred PSI reading, which will make sure the tyres are correctly inflated. If they’re not, it could cause a blowout. It can also lead to increased fuel consumption.

Top up the screenwash

Always remember to top up your screenwash. (Skoda)

Don’t forget that topping up fluids such as screenwash is an important safety measure.

Make sure that you use a decent quality screenwash as you’ll need to clear your windscreen regularly during the salty and damper conditions.

Running out of washer fluid stops you being able to properly clean your screen, which is particularly important when the weather is bad.

Replace the wiper blades

Replace your wiper blades if you find any tears or cuts in the rubber. (Toyota)

It might not sound that important, but wiper blades are a crucial tool for keeping your car’s windscreen clear.

Check the wiper blades for any splits or tears in the rubber – it’ll mean they’re due a change if you find any. If the wipers are clearing the screen, but are juddering or squeaking against the glass, it might just be a case of cleaning the rubber blades, and you should be good to go.

However, if the wipers are not clearing the screen effectively, then you need to replace them as it can be dangerous to drive with limited visibility and will cause your vehicle to fail its MOT.

Check your car’s coolant level



Always check your engine coolant level. (Hyundai)

Coolant works in winter by ensuring that no damage is caused to the engine when temperatures fall.

Most coolant should last the life of the car, but in some instances, your car’s coolant level can drop if there is a fault with the system. Always double check the coolant level before you go on a long journey and if you’re unsure, your car’s owner’s manual should have the correct coolant and mix to use, if you need to top it up.

Rectify any faults



Make sure that any advisories on your car’s latest MOT have been rectified. (Abarth)

If your car has recently had an MOT and has passed, but there are a few advisory notices, we’d recommend you get them fixed straight away.

An advisory is there to tell you that even though your car is safe to use on the road, you need to monitor the defects as it could potentially fail the next MOT.

The last thing you would want is to break down, cause an accident or injure someone through poor vehicle maintenance.