Seven more EVs receive government’s Electric Car Grant incentive

The Department for Transport (DfT) has announced that seven more EVs are now eligible for the government’s Electric Car Grant scheme.

The scheme gives new electric car buyers up to £3,750 off the price of an EV that is priced under £37,000, but the car and company must meet certain points to get the full headline value off.

All seven models will be eligible for a saving of up to £1,500. (Toyota)

The latest cars to get approved under the scheme are the Toyota Proace City Verso, Toyota bZ4X, Skoda Elroq, Skoda Enyaq, Peugeot e-Traveller, Vauxhall Vivaro Life Electric and Citroen e-Space Tourer, which all get grants of £1,500.

To make EV ownership easier, the DfT has also said that it plans to add an additional 100,000 public chargers on top of the current 83,000 public units over the next 12 months.

Heidi Alexander, transport secretary, said: “Our Electric Car Grant is slashing prices for consumers, putting thousands of pounds back into people’s pockets, whilst powering up growth and supporting jobs as part of Plan of Change.”

She added: “By cutting upfront costs and boosting our charging infrastructure we’re helping more people become EV owners, backing industry, and delivering on our promise to make the UK a clean energy superpower.”

The seven new EVs that are now eligible for the ECG are available to order now with the incentive.