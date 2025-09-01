Kia EV5 goes on sale priced from £39,295

Kia has announced that its new EV5 SUV model has gone on sale with prices starting at £39,295.

The EV5 is the Korean firm’s latest electric offering and will sit between the new EV4 and EV6 in the range.

In terms of equipment, the entry-level ‘Air’ comes as standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, flush door handles, LED headlights, heated front seats and privacy glass.

There are three trim levels available. (Kia)

The mid-level ‘GT-Line’ comes in at £42,595 and boasts extras such as 19-inch alloy wheels, GT-Line exterior styling, a powered tailgate, heated outer rear seats and a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function, which allows electrical appliances to be plugged in using the car’s battery.

Finally, the flagship ‘GT-Line S’ is priced from £47,095 and features a tilt and slide electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, an eight-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system and a 360-degree camera.

All models come equipped with an 81.4kWh battery. (Kia)

Under the bonnet, there is just one battery option, which is an 81.4kWh unit with an electric motor, which Kia claims can take the car 329 miles on a single charge. This setup produces 214bhp and 295Nm of torque. In terms of acceleration, 0-60mph is dispatched in 8.2 seconds, while the top speed is 102mph.

The EV5 sits on Kia’s ‘E-GMP’ platform, which features 400-volt technology, which allows for 150kW DC rapid-charging, enabling a 10 to 80 per cent top-up to take 30 minutes.

Order books are open now with customer deliveries expected to commence later this year.