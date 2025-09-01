Fiat 600e range updated with new ‘Icon’ trim

The Fiat 600e range has been updated with the introduction of a new ‘Icon’ trim level.

The 600e is a direct rival to the likes of the Jeep Avenger Electric and Peugeot E-2008, and is also available with a mild-hybrid powertrain.

The 600e Icon is priced from £31,535; however, customers can save up to £1,500 with Fiat’s ‘E-Grant’ incentive scheme, which takes the starting price down to £30,035.

Fiat is yet to be approved for the government’s own EV grant scheme but decided to bring in its own incentive earlier this year.

The Icon variant will sit above the entry-level (RED) and below the flagship La Prima. (Fiat)

Standard equipment on the Icon specification includes 17-inch alloy wheels, Black and Ivory bi-colour fabric seats, front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera and keyless entry with push button start.

Under the bonnet, the car retains the same 54kWh battery and electric motor in the standard 600e. In terms of power, this setup produces a total of 152bhp and 260Nm of torque, while 0-60mph takes 8.8 seconds. Fiat claims the car can travel up to 250 miles between trips to the plug and that 100kW DC rapid-charging is compatible, taking the car from a 20 to 80 per cent top-up in less than half an hour.

