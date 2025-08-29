Citroen Berlingo and SpaceTourer gain new petrol and diesel powertrains

Citroen has announced that the Berlingo and SpaceTourer vans are now available with new petrol and diesel powertrains.

The Berlingo will be available with a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that develops 109bhp and 205Nm of torque, while it emits 143g/km of CO2. Power is transmitted through to a manual gearbox, and this powertrain will be available on the five-seater ‘M’ length body style.

Also, there will be the option of a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine, with a choice of 101bhp and 129bhp power outputs. Both of these units are available on the five-seater ‘M’ and seven-seater ‘XL’ bodystyles.

The SpaceTourer comes equipped with a 2.2-litre diesel engine. (Citroen)

The SpaceTourer comes equipped with a new 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces 179bhp and 380Nm of torque, meanwhile power is transmitted via an automatic gearbox.

This new engine will be available on both five-seater ‘M’ and seven-seater ‘XL’ bodystyles, too.

Greg Taylor, managing director for Citroen UK, said: “By introducing petrol and diesel powertrains on Berlingo and SpaceTourer, alongside our advanced electric models, we’re giving customers more choice than ever before. These vehicles play an important role for families and businesses alike, and the flexibility of efficient combustion engines with the practicality of electric options ensures there’s a Citroen solution for every need.”

Prices start at £23,915 for the 1.2-litre petrol Berlingo and rise to £41,925 for the 2.2-litre SpaceTourer. Order books are open now, with the vans expected to arrive in the autumn.