Updated Nissan Qashqai e-Power gets price parity over previous model

Nissan has confirmed that the updated Qashqai e-Power will get price parity over the previous version.

That means that the entry-level ‘Acenta Premium’ car comes in at £34,860, which is the same as the model that went before.

However, other variants in the range, such as the ‘N-Design’ and ‘Tekna’ trims, are now cheaper, with both priced at £39,680 compared to £39,730 on the old model.

Under the bonnet, the car features a new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that now produces 201bhp, compared to 190bhp in the old setup. Emissions have been improved too, with the car now emitting just 102g/km of CO2 and achieving a claimed 62mpg. In comparison, the previous version emitted 116g/km of CO2 and managed a claimed 55mpg on the combined cycle.

The Qashqai is one of Britain’s best-selling cars. (Nissan)

James Taylor, managing director of Nissan GB, said: “We are tremendously excited to bring the latest version of our incredible e-Power technology to UK customers – and we’re very proud it’s being built right here in the UK.

“Now with significantly improved fuel efficiency, refinement, performance and emissions – delivered at no extra cost to customers – we are confident that the multi-award winning Qashqai e-Power will continue to be one of the UK’s most popular cars.”

The updated Qashqai e-Power is available to order now, with deliveries expected to commence later this year.