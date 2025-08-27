Volkswagen reveals second-generation T-Roc

Volkswagen has unveiled its second-generation T-Roc SUV.

Sitting between the smaller T-Cross and larger Tiguan, the T-Roc has formed a core part of Volkswagen’s SUV range.

From launch, the new T-Roc will be available with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology, with a choice of 114bhp and 148bhp power outputs. Later down the line, there will be the option of two regular hybrid drivetrains and a hot ‘R’ model, which will feature a 2.0-litre mild-hybrid powertrain. However, details regarding performance figures for all engines have not been revealed at this stage.

The interior materials have been improved. (Volkswagen)

On the outside, this new car is bigger than its predecessor, but still retains the coupe-esque sloping roofline. There are new LED front headlights, a white illuminated front Volkswagen logo and a slim light strip. At the back, there is an LED lightbar that runs the width of the tailgate and a red illuminated Volkswagen badge.

Inside, the quality of the materials has been improved with a new dashboard fabric, an optional head-up display and ambient lighting. Practicality has increased too, with Volkswagen claiming the car has an increased boot capacity of 30 litres over the old car, taking it from 445 litres to 475 litres.

It’s bigger than its predecessor. (Volkswagen)

Although UK trim levels have not been revealed, Volkswagen says that the T-Roc’s equipment lists will be simpler and optional packages will be tailored towards customer preferences.

The new T-Roc will be available in six different colours, including Pure White, Wolf Grey metallic, Grenadilla Black metallic, Canary Yellow, Flamed Red metallic and Celestial Blue metallic.

Prices and UK specifications for the new T-Roc will be revealed later this year.