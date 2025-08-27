Rolls-Royce reveals three Spectre ‘Inspired by Primavera’ editions

Rolls-Royce has revealed three special versions of the Spectre coupe with the ‘Inspired by Primavera’ editions.

All three cars feature hand-painted cherry branch in bloom motifs down their side profile, alongside new 23-inch alloy wheels and unique interior trim.

The first is the ‘Evanescent’, which is painted in Crystal over Arctic White, features Grace White leather seat upholstery, Turchese Blue wheel centre caps and brake callipers.

The Reverie is painted in Duck Egg Blue. (Rolls-Royce)

The ‘Reverie’ is painted in Duck Egg Blue, features Forge Yellow brake callipers and pinstripe wheel centre caps, while inside there is Grace White and Charles Blue leather, with Forge Yellow seat accents.

Finally, the ‘Blossom’ is painted in Velvet Orchid metallic, alongside Forge Yellow brake callipers and wheel centres, and inside there is Grace White leather upholstery with Peony Pink accents.

The Blossom is painted in Velvet Orchid metallic. (Rolls-Royce)

All the cars use the same 102kWh lithium-ion battery with dual electric motors to produce 577bhp and can travel a claimed 329 miles on a single charge.

Martina Starke, head of bespoke design at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “In Spectre Inspired by Primavera, we captured the emotions this moment brings for our clients to enjoy all year round.

“There is a wonderful contrast at the heart of this Bespoke series: the transience of the season, expressed through the permanence of a Rolls-Royce Spectre Inspired by Primaveram reflects the constant revolution of Rolls-Royce Bespoke, which is shaped by the ever-changing imaginations of our clients.”

Rolls-Royce has not revealed prices for the Spectre Inspired by Primavera editions at this stage.