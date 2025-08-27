Peugeot reveals updated 308 and 308 SW range

Peugeot has taken the covers off the updated 308 hatchback and 308 SW estate models.

Under the bonnet, there is a choice of diesel, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains.

Changes include the plug-in hybrid car which has the same 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine as before, but now gets a larger 17.2kWh battery that increases the claimed electric range from 41 miles to 53 miles.

There are three trim levels to choose from. (Peugeot)

Meanwhile, the electric E-308 now comes equipped with a 58.4kWh battery with an electric motor that produces 154bhp and can take the car a claimed 281 miles between trips to the plug. Also, the car is now available with a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function, which allows electrical appliances to be charged up using the car’s battery.

There is now a new colour-coded front grille. (Peugeot)

On the outside, there are new alloy wheel designs, new paint colours, a new colour-coded front grille, a redesigned front bumper as well as the headlights have been positioned lower down and feature new LED lighting technology.

Inside, there is a 10-inch infotainment display, all cars come fitted with a digital instrument cluster and there are Peugeot’s ‘i-Toggle’ shortcut buttons featured below the infotainment screen.

Peugeot says that the updated 308 range will be available in three trim levels, consisting of Allure, GT and GT Premium; however, standard equipment lists have not been revealed at this stage.

Prices and further details will be revealed soon, with the updated 308 range available to order from the autumn with expected deliveries to commence in March next year.