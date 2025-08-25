Skoda Vision O set to have ‘sustainable focus’ as new interior teaser image is launched

Skoda has showcased the interior of its upcoming Vision O concept for the first time ahead of its debut at the upcoming Munich motor show.

While the Czech brand has already released a series of teaser images highlighting elements of the car’s exterior, this is the first time that we’ve been allowed inside. Skoda says that the interior of the Vision O will use waste by-products to lower the car’s environmental impact, while still ensuring that it’s able to offer a decent level of space and practicality.

The image showcases a large panoramic sunroof which allows light to filter through the cabin, while 3D-printed headrests are equipped for both driver and passenger.

The Vision O will be revealed on September 8. (Skoda)

Skoda says that plant-based and compostable materials ‘play an important role’ in the Vision O’s interior, while ‘intuative controls’ will look to make the driving experience as simple as possible.

Oliver Stefani, Head of Škoda Design, said: “The interior design concept of the Vision O showcases our commitment to combining simplicity and sustainability with enhanced comfort. The combination of clean lines and intuitive functionality reflect our efforts to create a harmonious and functional interior.

The car will use the firm’s ‘Modern Solid’ design language. (Skoda)

“t features materials and design elements that are not only aesthetically an evolution of our Modern Solid design language but also emphasise environmental responsibility.”

The new Skoda Vision O concept will make its debut at the IAA Mobility Show in Munich on September 8. The reveal will be live-streamed on Skoda’s YouTube channel, too.