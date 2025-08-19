First Drive: Renault’s 4 brings extra space with loads of style

What is it?

Arriving as a more practical option – but with a similarly style-conscious approach as its smaller brother – it could be the best of both worlds. But is that the case? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

But as with the 5, you can still get the 4 in a great range of colours and with a heap of personalisation options. Shortly, a clever ‘Plein Sud’ model will join the ranks, bringing a full-length retractable cloth roof that’ll open the car’s cabin up to the sunshine.

What’s under the bonnet?

Renault claims a full range of up to 247 miles from a full charge and, with a top-whack charging speed of 100kW, you should be able to manage a 15 to 80 per cent top-up in around half an hour. Around seven hours should be enough to fully charge the Renault 4 when you’re using a standard 7.4kW home charger, too.

What’s it like to drive?

As with the Renault 5, the 4 can struggle with traction through the front wheels and tends to go a little light at the nose when accelerating hard, but play it safe and this car is easy to pootle about in. We do wish that Renault would simplify the stalks on the steering wheel; with three of them, it’s far too easy to activate the wipers when you’re actually looking for reverse on the column-mounted gear selector.

How does it look?

As mentioned, there are plenty of colours to choose from. Our test car came in a standard black colour, which, unfortunately, hid some of the 4’s cool-looking styling elements away.

What’s it like inside?

Elsewhere, things are good and while some plastics do feel a little cheap, they’re hard-wearing and tie into the car’s usable ethos. The seats themselves are comfortable and well-padded, too, with a decent level of manual adjustment.

What’s the spec like?

Range-topping Techno versions start from £29,495 after the grant has been applied, with these versions getting pre-conditioning to make charging more efficient and cool-looking houndstooth upholstery. In truth, however, the base model will provide more than enough equipment for most people.

Verdict

The Renault 4 feels like the kind of electric car that’ll quite happily replace a traditional petrol or diesel-powered hatchback. It’s got more than enough range for most occasions and has a boot that’ll make it easier to live with for families or bigger groups.

Now even cheaper thanks to the electric car grant, the Renault 4 feels like a car which could eclipse the 5’s success.