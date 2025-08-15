Nissan Qashqai e-Powers completes 837-mile trip on one tank of fuel

A pair of Nissan Qashqai e-Power hybrids have just completed an 837-mile trip on one tank of fuel.

The two cars drove from Land’s End to John O’Groats with Nissan experts from its Technical Centre Europe in Cranfield, Bedfordshire, at the wheel.

Both vehicles finished the journey with 100 miles remaining in their fuel tanks, which resulted in an average fuel consumption figure of 75mpg – representing best-in-class for economy.

Both cars arrived with 100 miles still remaining in their fuel tanks. (Nissan)

Under the bonnet, the cars feature Nissan’s updated e-Power hybrid setup which comes fitted with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to an electric motor to produce 201bhp – compared to 187bhp in the old model. Meanwhile, CO2 emissions have been reduced from 116g/km to 102g/km

Dean Driver, vehicle evaluation engineer, said: “Driving the Qashqai e-Power from Land’s End to John O’Groats really showcased the strength of the new powertrain. Not only did it deliver a smooth and quiet drive throughout the journey, but we completed over 800 miles with fuel still in the tank – proving just how far this technology has come in combining range with refinement.”

The Qashqai with the updated e-Power hybrid powertrain is available to order now, with prices starting at £34,860 for the entry-level car. Expected deliveries are due to commence later this year.