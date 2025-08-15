Lamborghini’s Fenomeno is a limited-edition V12-powered design celebration

Lamborghini has created a limited-edition car which, it says, aims to achieve ‘new levels of performance and technical innovation’.

Called the Fenomeno, it’s a new hybrid supercar which is being limited to just 29 examples worldwide. It’s part of Lamborghini’s ‘Few Off’ programme which has included models such as the Sian and Sesto Elemento

At its heart sits the most powerful V12 engine in Lamborghini’s history, coupled with three electric motors, similar in design to the Italian firm’s Revuelto supercar. In total, it produces 1,065bhp driven through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and enabling a 0-60mph time of just over two seconds. Lamborghini claims a top speed of 217mph, too. In all, it’s the fastest car that the brand has ever made.

The Lamborghini Fenomeno has lots of custom styling touches

Located above the gearbox is an electric power unit which works as a starter motor and generator while enabling electric-only driving for certain periods. A compact 7kWh battery holds energy in store for use.

Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO of Lamborghini, said: “With the Fenomeno, Lamborghini once again presents an incomparable super sports car in a limited edition. The combination of the most powerful V12 in our history, breathtaking design, superior aerodynamics, and cutting-edge technologies such as extreme lightweight construction make the Fenomeno the most extraordinary super sports car of our time.”

The interior gets a driver-focused setup

The Fenomeno also uses carbon fibre brake discs created with a 3D structure. Lamborghini says that this setup allows for a long operating life but also improves maximum braking stability.

A new 6D sensor with a dynamic control system helps to provide accurate speed information and a side-slip angle. The Fenomeno also sits on custom-engineered Bridgestone Potenza tyres. Lamborghini will also offer the Fenomeno with a track-oriented tyre setup, which can help when taking the car to the circuit while still maintaining its ability to run on the roads.