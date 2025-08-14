Skoda reveals further design details of its Vision O

Skoda has hinted at more design details for the Vision O electric estate.

A recent teaser video shows that the car features a new B-pillar design that seamlessly flows into the rear of the body. There is a sloping roofline and split spoiler which runs into the slim taillights, to give a ‘T’ shape look, while the brand and model-specific lettering is featured on the tailgate.

The Vision O continues on with Skoda’s ‘Modern Solid’ design language, which was first introduced on the firm’s Elroq electric SUV and will continue to be used on the brand’s future models.

The car will use the firm’s ‘Modern Solid’ design language. (Skoda)

Details of the Vision O’s powertrain are yet to be revealed at this stage; however, it’s likely to be battery-powered. Meanwhile, images of the car’s interior will be revealed in due course.

Oliver Stefani, head of design at Skoda, said: “With Vision O, we are consistently advancing our ‘Modern Solid’ design language, boosting its emotional appeal and further refining our brand identity. This new design concept also highlights our commitment to pushing boundaries and continuously bringing innovation to future automotive design.”

He added: “Clear lines emphasises simplicity, showcasing totally that we remain true to our brand values. Vision O is extremely practical for everyday use and brings surprising and thoughtful details.”

The Skoda Vision O’s global debut will be made at this year’s Munich Motor Show on September 8.