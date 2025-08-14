Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II gets Urban Automotive makeover

The Rolls Royce Cullinan Series II has been given a modified makeover from the team at Urban Automotive.

Urban Automotive is a British firm that specialises in luxury vehicle modifications.

The Urban Rolls Royce Cullinan Series II receives Widetrack wheel arch extensions, which are finished off in carbon fibre, 26-inch forged polished alloy wheels, a carbon fibre bonnet, restyled front and rear bumpers, aluminium exhaust tips and upper and mid-level rear spoilers finished off in carbon fibre.

It features several exterior upgrades. (Urban Automotive)

Under the bonnet, the car features the same 6.75-litre V12 petrol engine found in the standard car. It produces a total of 563bhp and 850Nm of torque. Meanwhile, 0-60mph is dispatched in five seconds and the top speed is 155mph.

However, there have been no details regarding any changes to the car’s interior trim, upholstery or design. The images show that the car features a two-tone black and turquoise leather colour combination found on the seats, door cards, dashboard and steering wheel.

There is a two-tone interior finish. (Urban Automotive)

The standard Cullinan features wood veneer, leather and chrome trim detailing, with customers able to customise the car’s cabin with lots of personalisation options.

Urban Automotive has not revealed prices on the Rolls Royce Cullinan Series II conversion at this stage. But, we expect it to cost a premium over the standard car’s £250,000 price tag.