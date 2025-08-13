Vauxhall’s new concept previews brand’s future ‘GSE’ models

Vauxhall has revealed a few shots of the next performance-focused ‘GSE’ electric model.

The firm recently kick-started its performance sub-brand with the Mokka GSE, with enhanced powertrains and mechanicals to make its ordinary models more driver-focused.

The car features Vauxhall’s illuminated badge. (Vauxhall)

Although details of this new concept are limited, the images show that the vehicle features an illuminated Vauxhall badge, the front end has a vertical stance, and what appears to be Vauxhall’s ‘Vizor’ grille is also used. Meanwhile, the alloy wheels have a triangular design, giving a nod to the Opel Manta 400 rally car from the 1980s.

Inside, there is a racing steering wheel, featuring the ‘GSE’ logo, a roll cage, and a lightweight driver’s seat.

In terms of powertrain, Vauxhall has not revealed any details at this stage; however, it could use a similar setup to the Mokka GSE’s, which uses a 54kWh battery pack and an electric motor, which puts out 276bhp and 345Nm of torque. It takes the car from 0-60mph in 5.7 seconds and the top speed is 124mph.

The Mokka GSE is the first model from the firm’s sporty sub-brand. (Vauxhall)

It’s likely that this new model will also benefit from the same Torsen multi-plate limited-slip differential and hydraulic shock absorbers found in the Mokka GSE, to improve comfort and handling.

The new Vauxhall GSE Concept will be revealed at this year’s Munich Motor Show, which takes place from September 9 to September 14.