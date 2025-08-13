These are the best diesels you can buy on the market today

Diesels are a great choice for those after a frugal and efficient car to travel lots of miles in.

However, in recent years, diesel sales have started to dwindle due to hybrids and electric vehicles increasing in popularity.

For some people, this fuel still makes a lot of sense as the models on this list are still cheaper to buy than their electrified alternatives, and can still return great fuel economy.

We’ve picked out some of the best diesel cars you can buy on the new car market.

Skoda Kodiaq



The Kodiaq is a great family car. (Skoda)

If you have a large family and need a practical and capable diesel, then it doesn’t get much better than the Skoda Kodiaq.

The Kodiaq ticks all the right boxes for those who need to carry lots of people, while retaining a comfortable and efficient driving experience.

Under the bonnet, the Kodiaq is available with a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine with a choice of 148bhp and 190bhp power outputs. The lower-powered version can return a claimed fuel consumption figure of 51.4mpg, or the higher-powered variant can achieve a claimed 45.6mpg.

Volkswagen Golf



The Golf is one of the most sensible family hatchbacks around. (Volkswagen)

The Golf is one of the best family hatchbacks on the market and it’s been the benchmark for this segment for more than 50 years.

The latest version features more on-board technology, is good to drive and is available in a choice of five-door hatchback and five-door estate.

All models provide a decent level of interior space and the fit and finish of the Golf’s interior is one of the best in class.

The Golf is available with a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine with a choice of 113bhp and 148bhp power outputs. The former can do a claimed 64.6mpg and emits 115g/km of CO2, while the latter provides a claimed 61.7mpg and pumps out 120g/km.

Land Rover Defender



The Defender is one of the best off-roaders. (Land Rover)

The latest Defender is a modern-day interpretation of the classic off-roader with the same name, meaning it comes with a rough and tough image but far more creature comforts than before

The Defender can be specified with a diesel engine, which should prove to be frugal and efficient.

Under the bonnet, there is a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine with a choice of 245bhp and 345bhp power outputs.

Land Rover claims that the lower-powered model can return 33.1mpg on the combined cycle, while the more powerful variant can manage a claimed 33mpg.

The Defender is also one of the most capable off-roaders that money can buy, with permanent four-wheel drive, chunky tyres and several drive modes to alter the car’s ability on the rough stuff.

Mercedes E-Class



The E-Class is a comfortable and premium executive saloon. (Mercedes)

The Mercedes E-Class is a great all-round executive saloon that has a premium image and an efficient diesel engine.

Inside, the cabin uses lots of plush materials and rear-seat space is impressive, despite the car’s sloping roofline.

The E-Class is also available as a more practical estate, which benefits from even more interior space and a 615-litre boot capacity.

Under the bonnet, the car can be specified with a choice of two diesel engines. The ‘E220d’ is a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder unit that produces 217bhp and can achieve a claimed 58.9mpg. Meanwhile, there is a punchier ‘E450d’, which features a 3.0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder engine that brings 384bhp and can manage a claimed 47.1mpg on the combined cycle.

Audi A5



The A5 is available with a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine. (Audi)

The Audi A5 is a premium fastback that is also available as a more spacious ‘Avant’ estate variant.

It features a decent amount of standard equipment, feels solid to drive and comes with the added benefit of a diesel powertrain.

Powering the car is a 2.0-litre turbocharged unit that produces 201bhp and 400Nm of torque, while Audi claims the car can achieve a combined fuel consumption figure of 58.6mpg.

BMW X5



The X5 was the first SUV from BMW. (BMW)

The X5 is one of the most well-known of all the premium SUVs on the market, and it’s available with two diesel engines.

The first is a 3.0-litre six-cylinder unit, badged ‘30d’, which produces 294bhp and 620Nm of torque, while BMW claims the car can achieve 38.2mpg. There is also a more powerful ‘40d’ model, which uses the same 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine, but power increases to 347bhp and 700Nm of torque, while the claimed economy is the same 38.2mpg.

The X5 is also great to drive, has lots of standard equipment and benefits from a premium image.

Kia Sorento



The Sorento is a great all-rounder. (Kia)

The Sorento is one of Kia’s longest-serving models, and the latest iteration is by far the best yet.

It comes with a practical seven-seat layout, all models are well-equipped and it comes with the added peace of mind of Kia’s seven-year or 100,000-mile warranty.

Under the bonnet, the Sorento is available with a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine that puts out 190bhp and 440Nm of torque. The manufacturer claims that the car can achieve a combined fuel consumption figure of 43.5mpg, making this large family workhorse affordable to run.