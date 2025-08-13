Nissan Ariya range receives price cut with new entry-level model

Nissan has revealed that the Ariya electric SUV has received a price cut thanks to a new entry-level model.

The firm recently announced that its full range of EVs would qualify for the Government’s Electric Vehicle Grant, allowing customers to save up to £1,500 off the price of the Micra, Ariya and Leaf.

The new entry-level Ariya Shiro takes the starting price down to £33,500, including the Government’s incentive, making the SUV much more appealing to buyers.

The Ariya Shiro features a 63kWh battery. (Nissan)

In terms of equipment, the Shiro model features front fog lights, rear privacy glass, a wireless phone charger, Nissan’s ‘ProPilot’ driver safety assistance features and pearlescent metallic paint.

Underneath, the car is powered by a 63kWh battery and an electric motor that gives a claimed range of up to 250 miles between trips to the plug.

Fiona Mackay, Nissan GB marketing director, said: “Securing eligibility for the UK Government’s £1,500 Electric Vehicle Grant makes Ariya more accessible than ever. It now offers greater value without compromising on the innovation, design and performance our customers expect, and reflects our approach of removing barriers to EV ownership and empowering more drivers to make the switch to zero-emission driving.”

The revised Nissan Ariya range is available to order now, with expected deliveries to commence later this year.